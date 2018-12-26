He looked like a homeless man in front of Target. Then he started handing out $100 bills

Brian Breach isn’t homeless. But it didn’t take him long to convince unsuspecting Target shoppers that he was without means.
Several of those busy holiday shoppers outside a Plantation Target gave the dressed-down South Florida man some money.
The twist: Breach is an entertainer and content creator. And he told the few who stopped that he was “just trying to get some money to feed the family.” But when a stranger handed Breach money or deposited some inside his red Solo cup collection “box,” the “homeless” man went into his act.
He dipped his hand in his pocket, said something along the lines of, “Since you’re such a nice giver, this is for you,” and pressed a $100 bill into the surprised recipient’s hands.
Some, like the woman who asked if he needed food and offered up a protein bar, almost broke into tears.
Another man, walking with his young son, used the unexpected $100 as a teaching moment.
“I’m trying to show my little kid he needs to share with everybody,” the man said. “You made my day.”
One man recognized Breach from some of his other videos and almost blew his cover.
Still another man vowed to pay it forward.
“This is not staying in my pocket,” a giver said.
That was Breach’s plan.
“A few days before Christmas I couldn’t sleep and woke up early and started scrolling through Facebook. There was a particular story about giving back during the holidays that inspired me,” Breach said in an email to the Miami Herald. “Within two hours, my videographer came over and I created my ‘homeless’ outfit by ripping it up, dirt on my face, shoes, pants hat etc.”
The pair drove to the Target near Southwest 82nd Avenue and Third Street and played their parts.
On Sunday, two days before Christmas, the videographer filmed Breach’s “prank” out of a tinted car window, he said. Breach posted the video to his Facebook page on Christmas Day.
He said he handed out $500. He collected about $9 from the passersby, he said.
“Seeing the joy on people’s faces during the holidays: Priceless. Pay it forward,” the end title card reads on his two-minute Facebook video.
By Wednesday, the video has been seen more than 1,600 times.
“This was incredible to watch and a really good lesson,” read one comment.
