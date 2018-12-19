Drunk gym teacher had three cans of hard lemonade in her office - one open, Iowa cops say

Just a few days before winter break, police responded to a call about an intoxicated person on the premises of Jefferson Middle School in Dubuque, Iowa, this week.
Turns out, it was the school’s gym teacher, police say.
Erin Ellerbach, 38, had a blood alcohol content close to three times Iowa’s legal driving limit, the Associated Press reported.
Administrators called police to the school about 2:15 p.m. on Monday, “a few minutes before students were dismissed,” reported KDTH radio station in Dubuque.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
An officer who responded to the call reported that Ellerbach’s speech was slurred, she had “red and watery eyes and smelled of alcohol,” the AP reported.
In her office, school officials found three, 16-ounce cans of Mike’s Harder Lemonade and one of them - strawberry-flavored - was open, KCRG in Cedar Rapids reported.
“Harder flavors contain 8 percent alcohol. Boo-ya!” the company’s website says.
Ellerbach was charged with public intoxication, and a school district spokesman told the AP she has resigned.
Comments