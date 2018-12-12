Listen up, ‘Gilmore Girls’ fans. Lunch will be served at Lorelai’s, and you’re invited

Pack your bags, “Gilmore Girls” fans. Lunch will soon be served at Lorelai’s house.
From Dec. 22 to Jan. 6, 2019, visitors to Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, can visit the make-believe world of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, including the house where Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter, Rory, lived, People magazine reports.
Lunch will be served in Lorelai’s backyard, according to AOL.com.
The Warner Bros. website bills the meal as a “holiday lunch at Lorelai’s,” and features a photo of her house all aglow with white Christmas lights.
So. Many. Questions.
Will there be buckets of coffee? Pop-Tarts? Pizza?
Will Sookie be cooking?
Will there be icy glares and uncomfortable silences like at all those Friday night dinners with the parents at the Gilmore manse?
Will we eat all we can and not gain any weight? Because that, after all, was the miracle of the fast-food loving, fast-talking Gilmore girls.
The menu sounds much fancier than all that Chinese take-out mom and daughter snarfed down on the sofa. (The meal isn’t included in the cost of the tour.)
“Of course, it wouldn’t be an authentic Gilmore experience without enough food to put you into a coma,” writes Marie Claire magazine.
“Oven-roasted turkey breast with cranberry-shallot sauce, lemon garlic roasted chicken, veggie burgers, fries, macaroni salad and garlic-buttered corn are just a few of the items on the menu.
“By the end of a meal like that, you can say you’ve both lived and dined like a Gilmore. Just add excessive coffee at any hour of the day for maximum verisimilitude.”
Fans know how much food meant to the Gilmore women, played by Lauren Graham (Lorelai) and Alexis Bledel (Rory). It co-starred prominently on the show, which ran from 2000 to 2007, according to IMDB.
Two years ago, a determined writer named Elena Zhang detailed “every single breakfast consumed on ‘Gilmore Girls.’”
“The breakfast item that appears the most in the show is scrambled eggs (shown a total of 15 times), followed by pancakes (12), doughnuts (9), and muffins (7),” she wrote. “Lorelai eats more pancakes, doughnuts, and muffins than Rory, whereas Rory eats more cereal, Pop-Tarts, French toast, and fruit.
“Blueberry is their favorite kind of muffin, and when Rory is going through relationship troubles, she likes to have pancakes with strawberries.”
That’s just what they ate for breakfast.
Visitors to Warner Bros. will have access to props and costumes used on the show, and can visit other Stars Hollow locations including - wait for it - the gazebo in the town square, AOL reports.
Other perks included on the tour: Visiting Central Perk from “Friends” and “riding a broomstick across a green screen like Harry Potter,” according to AOL.
The tour lasts about three hours, People reports.
You might need those nine cups of coffee.
