Dog leaps off 5-story garage to reach badly injured friend who fell seconds earlier

A couple playing with their dogs atop a Tahoe ski resort parking garage looked on in horror Friday as their dog Comet inexplicably jumped off, reported South Lake Tahoe Now.

The couple rushed to the edge with their other dog, Titan, to see Comet on the pavement five stories below, according to the publication. Then Titan broke free and jumped after Comet.

“We found two dogs in obviously very bad shape,” said Sgt. Jason Cheney of the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, who responded to the incident with Officer John Spaeth, reported KRXI.

Cheney loaded the badly injured dogs into his patrol car while Sgt. Travis Cabral convinced a veterinary clinic to stay open past closing time, according to the station.

Titan died shortly after arriving at the clinic, while Comet’s injuries included a collapsed lung, broken femur, fractured vertebrae and bruised heart, reported KTVN. In order to survive, Comet needed more specialized care at a veterinary hospital in Reno.

“I knew they were going to have to travel through Friday night traffic,” Cheney said, according to the station. He received permission to escort the couple to Reno to speed up the trip. Even so, Comet’s owners had to help him keep breathing through the journey.

Now Comet’s improving and getting stronger before more surgery, reported KRXI.

“Comet is a warrior and they have a cautiously optimistic outlook for his recovery, but stated it is a very long road ahead and a costly one,” Cheney said, reported South Lake Tahoe Now.

Donations toward Comet’s care can be made by calling Sierra Veterinary Hospital at 775-358-8555, reported KTVN.