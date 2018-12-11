Naked and burned, mom jumped from second story of fiery home to seek help for kids

When flames engulfed an Ohio mom’s home, she jumped from her second-floor window and went to find help, fire officials said, according to The Associated Press. As she did so, her five young children were trapped inside.
She showed up at neighbor Aaron Baldwin’s house naked and bleeding, he told the AP, and she begged for help to save her kids.
“It was horrible,” Baldwin said, according to the AP. “It was the worst thing you have to see.”
A neighbor called 911, WKBN reported, and the caller told dispatchers that 26-year-old America “Amy” Acevedo was pleading for first responders to “please help my babies.”
When firefighters got to the Youngstown home, Acevedo told them that she had jumped from her window, but her five children were still inside, WFMJ reported. Acevedo’s mom told the TV station that her daughter tried to save her young children, but she wasn’t able to.
First responders worked to tame the flames blazing from the front of the home, WFMJ reported, before they were able to get inside. Once inside, they searched for the children — ages 9, 3, 2 and 1-year-old twins.
Two of the children were found dead inside, WKBN reported, and the other three were taken to a hospital, where they also died.
“God called his angels home sooner (than) we expected and with Christmas around the corner this is not what we expected,” Acevedo’s nephew, Edgar Daniel Negron, wrote in a GoFundMe post.
The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office confirmed to WFMJ that five children died in the fire: Aleysha Rosario (9), Charles Gunn (3), Ly’Asia Gunn (2) and Brianna and Arianna Negron (1).
Aleysha loved to dance and sing, and Charles loved to help with everything, their uncle wrote in the GoFundMe. Ly’Asia had just been potty trained and was both sweet and shy. The twins were just learning to walk.
Now, Acevedo is in critical condition while “fighting to live,” Negron wrote. WFMJ reports that she is “is sedated and unconscious, after suffering from burns and inhaling smoke.”
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, the AP reported, but nothing indicates that it was suspicious. The home had working smoke detectors, according to WKBN.
