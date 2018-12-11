Colorado Rockies baseball team gives a Flat Stanley the time of his flat little life

Boy, Flat Stanley sure gets around.
Guess that’s the point.
In one of the flat boy’s latest travel adventures, the Colorado Rockies found him so darn charming that they gave Stanley - this one from Illinois - a VIP tour of Coors Field in Denver.
Stanley had a ball.
“A random 3rd grade class from Illinois sent us a Flat Stanley,” the team tweeted over the weekend. “For no reason other than taking care of the kiddos and being middle-of-the-baseball-offseason-bored, we showed Illinois Stan the time of his life, and thought we’d share his adventures.”
Flat Stanley is part of a long-standing literacy project for children that works like this: “Kids send a flat visitor to a school, a celebrity, a family member, a politician or anyone of interest and the recipient returns the little flat guy along with a completed journal and perhaps some souvenirs such as post cards, photos, or special items,” says the Flat Stanley Project website.
Stanley is the star of a book series created in 1964 by Jeff Brown - and he’s flat because a bulletin board squashed him, according to FlatStanleyBooks.com.
He appears to be fond of Colorado.
The Rockies posted photos of “Illinois Stan” with the team mascot, up in the stands, “fishing” in the ballpark fountains, alongside center fielder Charlie “Chuck Nazty” Blackmon and even wearing a safety vest to help the construction crews working in the stadium.
The Rockies’ Tweet about the adventures of “Illinois Stan” has been retweeted more than 620 times and has more than 3,000 likes as of Tuesday afternoon.
He traveled to Colorado inside a big manilla envelope sent by Carl Sandburg Elementary in Charleston, Illinois, where Patricia Foster teaches third grade, reported CBS 4 in Denver.
He wore purple Rockies gear for this trip.
“We’ve gone viral,” Foster told the TV station in a FaceTime interview.
Foster said that 10 teams so far have responded with photos of Stanley in action around their stadiums.
No word yet on whether he got to do fun stuff with the Kansas City Royals.
A Salvy Splash would no doubt put a damper on the paper boy.
Just don’t tell anyone: The teacher is a Cubs fan.
