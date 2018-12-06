Teen didn’t steal AK-47 — but faces burglary charge after shooting her foot, cops say

A 17-year-old in Humble, Texas, accidentally shot herself in the foot with the AK-47 her friend was showing her, police say.
And she’s in for even more punishment.
She’s facing a burglary charge because the gun was reported stolen about two hours before the teen was found writhing on the ground in pain Tuesday night, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said in a statement on Facebook.
It was reported stolen from a home about a quarter-mile away from the scene. Her 16-year-old friend had taken the AK-47 from the home — his home, Herman said in an earlier statement
Neither of the teens has been identified by authorities.
“She had some pretty good wounds. She blew off the heel of one foot,” neighbor Don Sievertson said, according to ABC News. “She was in excruciating pain and she had every reason to be. She had very severe wounds, very severe. She was thrusting backward and forward, side-to-side screaming in pain and you know, [saying], ‘I need help.’”
The girl was trying to stick the bulky gun in her pants when it went off, Herman said in his statement.
Sievertson said he heard three gunshots and ran out to help when he saw the girl lying in the neighborhood road, according to KTRK. The girl was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.
She initially told deputies that she was shot in a drive-by shooting and didn’t get a good look at the shooter, while her friend, who took the AK-47 from home, dumped it in a storm drain, Herman said.
The friend, who is 16, was taken to the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with tampering with evidence and burglary of a habitation. He is not being identified by authorities because of his age.
