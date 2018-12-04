How going to a McDonald’s can actually score you a Burger King Whopper for 1 cent

Craving a Burger King Whopper?
If so, it turns out the cheapest way to get one is at your nearest McDonald’s.
And no, that’s not a typo.
Burger King unveiled a new app that lets people get a Whopper for just one cent if they order the burger while near a McDonald’s, according to MarketWatch. It’s the latest chapter in fast food feuds as Burger King looks for an edge against its competition.
The deal — available from December 4 to December 12 — involved “geofencing McDonald’s locations across the country” so the Burger King app can tell when someone is inside the range of McDonald’s and ripe for a nearly-free burger, according to a statement obtained by USA Today. After ordering, the app will guide the way to Burger King.
All you have to be is within 600 feet of those golden arches to get a super cheap Whopper, as noted by CNBC. It is a one-time deal.
“Today, the Burger King brand is turning more than 14,000 McDonald’s into Burger King restaurants,” the fast food joint said in a written statement, according to CNBC. “Sort of.”
Marcelo Pascoa, the global head of brand marketing for Burger King, told Ad Age that it was a daunting task to geofence the over 14,000 McDonald’s across the U.S. Geofencing involves using GPS to create boundaries that are picked up by a user’s cellphone — and in this case, letting Burger King know that a person is within a 600 feet radius of a McDonald’s.
But, Pascoa added, the challenge made it an even more alluring idea.
“We love ideas that when the idea gets to us we say ‘how the heck are we going to pull this off?’ ” he said, according to Ad Age.
A video posted by Burger King shows people pulling up into the drive-through window at McDonald’s — and then asking bewildered employees if they can get their hands on a Whopper.
In one instance, a McDonald’s employee explains to a customer that “this is McDonald’s, sweetie.”
“Well, I pushed on here and it said order a Whopper for a penny from McDonald’s,” she says.
“That’s a lie,” the worker responds. “That’s a fake thing.”
But, as the video explains, it’s very real.
And Burger King has taken to Twitter to make sure people know to head to their nearest McDonald’s.
