He dropped the engagement ring down a drain. How the NYPD helped save the proposal.

It was a marriage proposal gone horribly wrong.

Maybe next time, don’t get down on one knee near a grate.

“WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in Times Square! She said Yes- but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate ... Officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them?” the NYPD tweeted on Saturday, sharing a video of the botched proposal.

The short clip shows the man rise from his kneeling position, look to his intended bride, then get down on his hands and knees alongside her, peering into the grate before laying full-length on the ground to look for the ring down the drain.

On Sunday afternoon, the police department tweeted that the couple had been identified and contacted.

“We would like to thank everyone who shared this story! The (now) happy couple is back in their home country, but thanks to your retweets they heard we were looking for them! We’re making arrangements to get them their ring back. Congratulations!”

Police found the sparkling ring and even gave it a little extra shine after being fished out of the grate, according to the NYPD.





The tweets from NYPD about the proposal gone wrong garnered a lot of positive responses from followers on Twitter.

“Talk about beyond the call of duty. Thanks for doing such a lovely deed and for your service,” one person tweeted.

“This is the best announcement I’ve ever seen from NYPD! Really shows the humanity behind the shield,” another tweeted.