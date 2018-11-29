Michigan State Police in metro Detroit said a teenager missed his 9:30 p.m. curfew and sped home at 138 miles per hour trying to get home before a trooper caught him. He got a ticket for going 138 in a 70 zone.
Teen was out past curfew, so he sped home at 138 mph, Michigan cops say

November 29, 2018 06:56 PM

A Michigan teen worried about missing curfew this month ran into bigger problems.

State police in metropolitan Detroit spotted a driver speeding north on Interstate 75 at 138 miles per hour on Nov. 23 around 8:45 p.m., troopers wrote on Twitter Thursday. A trooper pulled the driver over as the driver tried to turn onto Holly Road, and discovered that a 17-year-old was behind the wheel of the 2012 Chevy that had been speeding.

The teenager explained why he’d been zooming down the highway: His curfew was 9:30 p.m., and he was going to be late, according to state police. Troopers said that, beyond speeding, the teenager had been weaving in and out of lanes and passing other drivers.

The teen was ticketed for driving 138 miles per hour in a 70 zone, police said. The speeding ticket will add four points onto his driver record, WXYZ reports.

State police also wrote that they gave the driver an “SMH” — internet slang for “shaking my head” — award.

“The trooper gave the kid a break on the reckless driving charge,” troopers said on Twitter.

State police didn’t identify the driver or say what the cost of the speeding ticket is.

