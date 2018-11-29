Watch a massive clock face nearly crush workers as it tumbles from a crane at Purdue

It was a close call.
A video obtained by media company Storyful shows a massive clock face from the Purdue University Bell Tower falling off a crane during scheduled repairs. And while crews weren’t able to keep it from hitting the ground, the video shows, a pair of workers luckily escaped unscathed.
It happened on Tuesday, according to The Journal & Courier, as crews from the Verdin Clock Company worked on the 23-year-old tower.
In the video, the clock face is seen dangling from a crane as workers stand on a lift near the top of the tower.
The clock face continues to rotate around, the video shows, and then suddenly falls from the crane and onto the lift below.
The workers on the lift narrowly avoid being crushed by the massive clock face, which appears to slam into the side of the lift and then tumble quickly downwards. The clock falls into the side of the tower, video shows, and then loudly slams onto the ground below.
And the sound of the crash, as you can imagine, is booming.
A statement from Verdin Clock Company — which is based out of Cincinnati, Ohio — said members of the company “want to express our sincerest apology” for the accident, according to The Purdue Exponent.
“The Verdin Company has been in business for over 175 years and safety while installing our products is one of our highest priorities and we have a very strong safety record,” the statement read, according to The Purdue Exponent. “We are thankful that no one was injured during the incident and we are reviewing what could have been done differently to prevent this from happening in the future.
“... We will continue to work with Purdue University to ensure 100% customer satisfaction by replacing the damaged clock.”
But judging from its Twitter account, Purdue University seems to be taking the absence of the clock face in stride.
“Attention,” it wrote in a follow-up tweet. “Please, do not worry, word on the street is they are just doing some maintenance to the tower and the clock face will return shortly!”
Not everyone, however, was willing to be so diplomatic.
Even some news outlets had fun with the news.
Oh, and now the clock even has a Twitter of its own.
It already has one priceless — and sassy — online exchange.
