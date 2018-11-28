Eric Trump promises to send a new flag to a veteran whose ‘Trump 2020’ one was burned

Gus Klein said he worried about his family’s safety after someone burned a ‘Trump 2020’ flag flying outside of his home in Burlington, Vermont, and then threw it on his front porch.
“Knowing that there’s people out here who do this, there is fear in my mind and it’s not right,” the Afghanistan war veteran told WCAX. “I should be able to come and go as I want and we should be able to sleep at night in our own property, so there is fear.”
Now, Klein is due to get a new ‘Trump 2020’ flag — from the Trump family themselves.
Eric Trump tweeted McClatchy’s original story on Klein, urging him to “keep up the fight” and promising to send him a new flag.
That’s likely welcome news to Klein, who told NECN that he felt “sad” after finding the burned flag on his front porch Sunday morning.
“I’m going to be 58 years old, and I’ve never seen something like this before,” he told the TV station. “I’ve always lived in this area.”
But, he says, he and his wife, Annmarie, experienced some push-back on being a Republican in a solidly blue state. As noted by The Burlington Free Press, a recent Morning Consult Poll found that 61 percent of people in Vermont disapproved of President Donald Trump.
His wife, for example, remembered a time someone stole her George H.W. Bush yard sign back in 1992 — and she chased after them in her car, according to The Burlington Free Press. Gus says he’s been called a “racist” and “warmonger” while wearing his MAGA hat.
Annmarie told NBC in an on-screen interview that the vandalism highlights the tense nature of our county’s political discourse.
“It’s not good,” she said, according to NBC5.
“To me, that’s violent,” she added. “That’s bullying. It’s scary.”
Now, with a new flag presumably on the way, the Kleins have another issue to sort out: How many flags should they fly?
Gus told The Burlington Free Press that he hopes to fly three different Trump-supporting flags, but Annmarie hasn’t decided yet.
But no matter what, the veteran told WCAX that his support for President Trump is unwavering.
“It’s not like it’s going to stop me for believing in who, campaigning for who I believe is right for the United States,” he told the outlet.
