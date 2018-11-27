Imported tahini recalled after salmonella linked to outbreak found in the ingredient

Salmonella found in an imported sample of tahini and linked to a small U.S. salmonella outbreak caused Israeli company Achdut to initiate a massive international recall.
All tahini products — Tahini, Whole Tahini, Organic Tahini, Seasoned Tahini — with expiration dates between April 7, 2020, and May 21, 2020, and sold under the Achdut, Baron’s, S&F, Pepperwood, Soom and Achva brands are recalled. The lot Nos. are 18-097 to 18-141.
According to Achdut and the FDA, an import sample of tahini tested as having the same genetic salmonella concord fingerprint as the salmonella concord that the CDC found infected five people. Achdut’s company-written, FDA-posted recall notice said it was Achdut Tahini while the FDA’s investigation update said it was Baron’s Tahini.
Whatever the brand, “Of the five U.S. cases interviewed, all five reported consuming hummus made with tahini,” the FDA said. “Three people reported eating tahini or hummus made with tahini in a restaurant in the U.S., while the other two people reported consuming tahini or hummus made with tahini during international travel.”
Salmonella strikes 1.2 million U.S. citizens each year, the CDC estimates, bringing a few days of fever, diarrhea and stomachaches. About 23,000 of those folks wind up in the hospital from bloody diarrhea. Around 450 Americans each year die from salmonella, usually the elderly or children under 5 years old.
Anyone with questions about the recall can call Achdut at 972-3-9068020, Sunday through Thursday, 3 a.m. to 2 p.m., Eastern time.
Comments