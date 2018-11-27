Man left his wallet on a flight. Then it showed up in the mail — with a surprise

Hunter Shamatt was flying halfway across the country to his sister’s wedding when he lost his wallet somewhere along the way, his mom, Jeannie, posted to Facebook. With it, he lost $60 in cash, a signed paycheck, his debit card and his ID.
He noticed his wallet was missing once he made it to Las Vegas for the wedding, the Washington Post reported. Shamatt, 20, is from Brandon, South Dakota.
“It kind of sucked,” Shamatt said, according to the Washington Post. “It being Vegas and all, I figured it was gone forever.”
But he didn’t give up all hope, or at least not at first.
The family called Frontier Airlines to see if anybody had turned in a wallet, according to the Facebook post, but nobody had. That’s when they started “fearing the worst.”
Shamatt did not expect to ever get his wallet or money back, he said, according to KSFY.
Then, about a week after the wedding, Shamatt got a package in the mail. In it, was a wallet along with a note, according to Jeannie’s Facebook post.
Here’s what the blue, handwritten letter on binder paper said:
“Hunter,
Found this on a Frontier flight from Omaha to Denver — row 12, seat F wedged between the seat and wall. Thought you might want it back. All the best, (initials)
P.S. I rounded your cash up to an even $100- so you could celebrate getting your wallet back. HAVE FUN!!!”
Shamatt was shocked, KSFY reported.
“Couldn’t believe it,” he said, according to the station. “Couldn’t believe it. Can’t thank him enough.”
The Shamatt family had no idea who this stranger was, but they had two clues: the envelope’s return address was from Applied Underwriters in Omaha, and they had the hardly legible initials (they start with a T).
“We would love to thank the individual personally if we could find him or her,” Jeannie Shamatt posted on Nov. 15. “Please help share this post so we can find this amazing person.”
The post was shared thousands of times.
Within four days, a coworker of the stranger who sent the letter reached out to the family, the Omaha World-Herald reported. The coworker said Todd Brown found and mailed the wallet.
“I personally want to thank Todd Brown and his wife for restoring faith that there are amazing people out there, the world is not as grim as it’s being made out to be,” Jeannie Shamatt said in a second post.
In the post, she wrote that she was able to connect with Brown and thank him.
“It really meant a lot that he would go out of his way and do that for a complete stranger,” Shamatt said, according to KSFY. “I’m still paying off school loans and I got truck loans to pay off so it really helps out.”
