Woman says ex-husband put meth in her coffee during child custody talk, Oklahoma cops say

After an ex-couple took their child to the eye doctor, they went to an IHOP to discuss child custody, according to a report from the Oklahoma City Police Department.
It was toward the end of their two-hour discussion that the man is accused of giving his ex-wife a cup of drugged coffee, police said.
She accuses her ex-husband of drugging her coffee with methamphetamine and benzodiazepines on Sept. 28, the report states.
Now about two months later, ex-husband Jeramy Bagby has been charged with mingling drugs with a drink, a police spokesperson confirmed to McClatchy. Court records show that the charges were officially filed on Monday.
The charges come after the woman, who is not named in the report, told police that Bagby wanted to talk about child custody. During that discussion, the woman told Bagby that he’d have to pass a drug test for visitation rights, police said in the report obtained by McClatchy. That was at about 9 a.m. on Sept. 28.
“It should be noted (the woman) said (Bagby) uses methamphetamines,” police wrote.
After talking about child custody and visitation rights, the woman said Bagby “persisted” that she order a coffee to go, the report states, so she ordered one from the IHOP.
While waiting for her coffee, she was rocking their child, the report states, but Bagby said the rocking motion “was making him sick.”
That’s when Bagby asked his ex-wife to go outside with the child, so she did, according to the report.
Bagby then brought the coffee out to his ex, and they talked for about 30 more minutes, police said, according to KOCO. The woman told police she drank the coffee for about 15 minutes.
The woman didn’t notice anything wrong until later in the day, police said. She eventually started feeling “extremely anxious” and “had a feeling” that Bagby drugged her coffee.
Because of that gut feeling, she went and bought a drug test, according to the report. The woman says she tested positive for both methamphetamine and benzodiazepines.
The woman had breastfed her baby three times after drinking the coffee, so she took the child to a children’s hospital, police said in the report. That’s when officers were called to take a report.
The leftover cup of coffee was tested, and the at-home drug test was taken as evidence, police said in the report. The drug screening results were not available by the time of the police report.
A police spokesperson told McClatchy that while the charge was filed against Bagby on Monday, he has not yet been arrested. She said she suspects a warrant for his arrest will be filed soon.
