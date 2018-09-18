U.S. Coast Guard offloads 6 tons of cocaine in Port Everglades

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma offloaded 6 tons of seized cocaine on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 in Port Everglades, Florida.
By
Camel runs amok at Pittsburgh circus, injures 7

National

Camel runs amok at Pittsburgh circus, injures 7

Six children and one adult were injured when a camel ran amok at a circus in Pittsburgh on Sunday, September 16. Video taken from the crowd by Aliquippa man Ronald Smith shows the camel bucking and running with a woman still on its back.

Newly released audio from TSA on 9/11

National

Newly released audio from TSA on 9/11

The events of 9/11 as they unfolded through actual audio of First Responders, Air Traffic Controllers, Dispatch Personnel, Airline Employees, Pilots, Citizens, and Pilots. This video contains audio and images that some views may find upsetting.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Idaho Statesman App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service