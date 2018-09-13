Hurricane Florence just made landfall near Wrightsville Beach as eye batters NC coast

This story was updated at 9:00 a.m. ET

Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach at 7:15 a.m. Friday, producing wind gusts of up to 95 to 105 mph in some coastal cities, according to the National Hurricane Center.

NEW: #Hurricane #Florence has made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina at 7:15 AM EDT (1115 UTC) with estimated maximum winds of 90 mph (150 km/h), and a minimum central pressure estimate of 958 mb (28.29"). https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/vzpe6MjTf9 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2018

At 9 a.m., the storm’s eye was “wobbling slowly southwestward near the coast,” said the NHC.

Meanwhile, storm surge, rising rivers and heavy rain have lead to reports of widespread flooding along the coast, including a 10-foot rise in North Carolina’s Neuse River, which has endangered at least 150 people stranded in New Bern.

“I see a biblical proportion flood event that’s going to occur,” Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous told ABC News. “I see the beach communities being inundated with water and destruction that will be pretty, pretty epic in nature.”

Florence is now a Category 1 hurricane with winds between 74 and 95 mph, considered strong enough to damage homes, uproot trees and topple power lines.

Hurricane-force winds were extending out up to 80 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles, said the NHC.

However, stronger wind gusts were being reported across southeast North Carolina, says the National Hurricane Center at 8 am.

A wind gust of 105 mph occurred at the Wilmington Airport, a 98 mph gust was reported in Kirkland and a 95 mph gust was recorded at the weather station at Federal Point, said the NHC.

A weather site at Cape Fear Community College reported a wind gust to 100 mph from the storm, said the National Hurricane Center, and a wind gust of 91 mph was recorded at the Wilmington Airport, said the NHC.

The storm is predicted to move inland across the extreme southeastern North Carolina and extreme eastern South Carolina today and Saturday, said the NHC at 5 a.m.

Wind gusts on Princess Street near downtown Wilmington as the eye of Florence approaches. @PortCityDaily #HurricaneFlorence #HurricaneFlorence2018 pic.twitter.com/cUHFJlH01P — Mark Darrough (@markdarrough) September 14, 2018

“Florence will then move generally northward across the western Carolinas and the central Appalachian Mountains early next week,” says the NHC.

A “significant weakening” of the storm is expected this weekend as it moves inland, but flooding due to rain will worsen, the NHC reports.

Video from inside the eye of Hurricane #Florence !! Birds flying around inside the calm eye !! pic.twitter.com/G8kWrh8rSr — Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) September 14, 2018

When did Florence make landfall?

Hurricane Florence officially made landfall at 7:15 a.m. ET near Wrightsville Beach, according to the National Hurricane Center. The first of the rain and wind gusts from Florence rolled ashore just before dawn Thursday at Morehead City, a Carteret County town that is expected to get 20 to 25 inches of rain in the next three days. Isolated spots could see 30 to 40 inches of rain,” says the NHC.

SHARE COPY LINK A tower camera on Frying Pan Tower captures the fury of Hurricane Florence 34 miles off of Cape Fear, NC in the Atlantic Ocean Thursday afternoon. The tower was originall built as a light tower to warn ships of shallow shoals.

How big a storm is Florence?

“Florence is a tremendously large hurricane,” the NHC said. “Hurricane-force winds (74-95 mph) extend outward up to 80 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds (39 to 73 mph) extend outward up to 195 miles.”

SHARE COPY LINK The rain prefacing Hurricane Florence begins in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, Sept. 13.

Where is the power out?





More than 198,000 residents and businesses, mostly in eastern counties, were without power as of 3:30 a.m., according to online updates from Duke Energy, the N.C. Electric Cooperatives and smaller utility companies. “The top counties affected are Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Onslow, Pamlico and Pender,” according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

In South Carolina, SCE&G reported no outages as of 11 p.m., but the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina said there were 276 power outages in Georgetown County — near Myrtle Beach — and 1,747 outages in Horry County.

Where is there flooding?

Roads in New Bern and greater Craven County are hit by rain and flooding from the Neuse River. A gauge where the Trent and Neuse rivers meet in New Bern recorded 10.1 feet of flooding about midnight.

Craven County emergency officials “reported rescuing multiple residents from Hurricane Florence floodwaters through the early morning Friday,” even though residents were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday, The Herald-Sun reported.

The City of New Bern said crews were working to get to 150 people awaiting rescue as of early Friday morning.

“WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU,” the city said in a tweet. “You may need to move up to the second story, or to your attic, but WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU.”

The Cherry Branch Ferry Terminal on the Neuse River near Havelock is seeing a storm surge of 10 feet above normal levels, according to the NHC.

N.C. 12 is closed on Hatteras Island and parts of U.S. 70 are shut down between Beaufort and Atlantic, as floodwaters covered the pavement, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.





Despite evacuation orders, many people chose to ride out the storm at home. We spoke to Anna Nunn, who's in Wilmington, North Carolina.



She's experienced several hurricanes, and says Florence feels worse than a Category 1 storm: pic.twitter.com/Efqa4RECOQ — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 14, 2018

The National Weather Service is forecasting record Cape Fear River flooding in Pender and Duplin counties early next week, with the water reaching about 24 feet, or 11 feet above flood stage.

The threat of freshwater flooding will increase in the coming days, according to the NHC. “Heavy and excessive rainfall” could cause “catastrophic flash flooding” in both Carolinas, as some areas are forecast to receive 20 to 30 inches of rain, and isolated spots of 40 inches.

The Weather Channel is reporting the Neuse River in North Carolina’s Piedmont has risen 10 feet as of 5 am.

SHARE COPY LINK Rivers in New Bern overflow ahead of Hurricane Florence.

What about tornadoes?

“Almost all tropical cyclones making landfall in the United States spawn at least one tornado, provided enough of the tropical cyclones circulation moves over land,” a report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

Radar showed a half-dozen tornadoes in eastern and southeastern North Carolina on Thursday, the National Weather Service reported. Much of the North Carolina coast has been under a tornado watch since Thursday morning.





The NHC said more tornadoes are possible in “eastern and southeastern North Carolina through Friday.”

SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Air Force Major Stephen Pituch is in control of the U.S. Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron's HC-130J Hercules as it turns through the eye of hurricane Florence Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018.

What happens next?

Florence is expected to move inland across “extreme southeastern North Carolina and extreme eastern South Carolina,” Friday and Saturday, the NHC reported. Beginning Sunday, the storm is predicted to curve sharply north and east beginning along the western edges of North and South Carolina and move upward through Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and into New York by 2 p.m. Tuesday.





“Hurricane conditions are occurring over portions of the coast of North Carolina and are expected to spread across portions of southeastern North Carolina and eastern South Carolina through Friday,” the NHC reported. “Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread inland across the remainder of the warning area through Saturday.”