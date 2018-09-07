Officers swarm, use taser on Maryland store stabbing suspect

Prince George's County Police released surveillance video of 26-year-old Curtis Marbury-Green being subdued by officers outside of a Target in Forestville, Md. They say he repeatedly stabbed a man before holding a woman at knifepoint in August 2018.
Man posed as sex toy shopper to rob Houston store

Houston Police are looking for an aggravated robbery suspect caught on video asking for help at Katz Boutique sex toy shop, then pulling out a gun and taking money from the safe and cash register. The robbery happened on Aug. 20.

Bear attacks cage after brief capture in Montana

Grizzly bear biologists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks captured two adult male grizzly bears in Northwest Montana in August 2018. The bears were then re-released without being drugged or handled, but one had quite the reaction.

