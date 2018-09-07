The power went out, so a woman tried to light a candle. It was dynamite, police say

After severe storms knocked out her power on Thursday, a Connecticut woman thought she was lighting a candle.
But a spokesman for the city of Bridgeport said the woman, whom police have not identified, was actually setting fire to a quarter stick of dynamite, according to the Hartford Courant. It was around 9:20 p.m. when the woman mistakenly set off the explosion.
The woman’s children, who were not injured, called 911 after the dynamite exploded while it was still inside her hand, assistant fire chief Michael Caldaroni told WCVB. A window in the house was shattered from the blast, which also left the women without some of her fingers.
It remains to be seen why the dynamite was in the house, as noted by the Hartford Courant.
The victim was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital, WFSB reported, and her next-door neighbors had to be evacuated. Authorities say a second explosive device was found inside the house, and it’s possible a bomb squad will detonate it.
Caldaroni likened the explosive object to a “makeshift firework,” according to WCVB. Police say they continue to investigate.
More information from authorities is expected on Friday, according to WFSB.
