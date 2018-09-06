Pee-soaked diaper stuffed in child’s mouth leads to 22 charges against foster parents, cops say

Diapers stuffed in a child’s mouth, beatings and sexual battery: these are some of the things prosecutors say multiple children in a Dearborn County, Ind., home went through over the years, Fox 19 reported.
Now Diane and Timothy Combs face 22 felony charges related to the alleged abuse, WKRC reported. Both pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday, according to the station.
The Combs fostered 38 kids since becoming foster parents in 2014, prosecuting attorney Lynn Deddens said, according to WLWT.
From the end of 2016 until July of 2018, Deddens said evidence shows eight kids aged 2-16 were victims of possible abuse, the station reported.
“When you have any allegations of battery, especially on children much less foster children, it’s extremely bothersome,” Deddens said, according to WKRC.
Police said four of the children they found in the home were foster kids, three were being babysat and another was an adopted child with mental disabilities, WISH reported.
Police said one instance of abuse involved Diane twisting the ““wee wee” of a child and strangling another, according to an affidavit obtained by the Dearborn County Register.
The affidavit also accuses the foster parents of kicking the kids, dropping them on their heads, smacking them and shaking them, according to the paper.
In another Instance, Deddens described a scene where a 6-year-old was beaten and cursed at.
“The 6-year-old goes up to Diane, who is seated in the recliner, she touches the 6-year-old’s bottom and proceeds to slap him with force causing him to fall the floor crying. Diane tells the 6-year-old to get over here, so the 6-year-old is then standing in front of Diane and then a slap is heard with Diane saying, ‘don’t touch my mother f****** leg. I’m going to choke the s*** out of you b******,’” Deddens said, according to Fox 19.
One child allegedly told investigators Diane made them put soiled diapers in their mouths, WLWT reported.
“He was 6 years old. He was noted in the affidavit saying, ‘When she’s mean, we pee our pants at night; she let us do squats and we have diapers in our mouth - pee diapers,” Deddens said, according to the station.
Another child living in the home filmed a video of one such punishment after being given a cell phone by a neighbor, the Dearborn County Register reported. That neighbor showed it to his mother, who called authorities, according to the paper.
Both parents were arrested on August 31 and taken to jail, according to jail records. They remained there Wednesday and the children have been taken from the home, WKRC reported.
Police say the Combs declined to speak with investigators at the time of their arrest, according to the station.
Diane Combs faces charges of aggravated battery, sexual battery, battery by bodily waste and other charges, according to jail records, while Timothy Combs faces multiple battery charges and a strangulation charge, according to jail records.
Comments