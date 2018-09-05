On the first day of school, man put an electric fence near bus stop to keep kids away

Frustrated with children at the school bus stop leaving trash on his property, Bryan Tucker said he took matters into his own hands.
The man from Henrico County, Virginia, told WRIC that he put an electric fence near the stop in an attempt to keep the kids away on Tuesday. The stop is for middle and high school students.
“I’m not in charge of other people’s children,” Tucker said in an interview with the TV station. “I’m not directing other people’s children what to do. All I can do is protect myself, and that’s why I’ve got a fence up.”
It went up on the first day of school, according to WTVR. Neighbor James Mehfoud said he felt “a slight shock” when touching the electrified fence, and the feeling “wasn’t that great.”
“I understand his concern,” Mehfoud told WTVR. “I just don’t think he understood the neighbors’ concern about their kids. One of them could touch it, fall into it, and get shocked.”
Upset residents reportedly expressed their concerns about the fence during interviews with NBC12.
One person found more of an issue with the timing of the decision to put up the fence.
“The first day of school, really?” an unidentified neighbor said, NBC12 reported. “C’mon now. It would have been different if it was a few days later or something.”
Another unidentified parent said they reacted in shock after their daughter said an electrified fence was near her bus stop.
“If something happens to one of those kids they’re going to have lot of angry parents,” the parent reportedly told NBC12.
Another issue is that there was no sign that clearly said the fence was electrified, WRIC reported.
Wayne Milby, a parent, told NBC12 that the lack of a sign shows disregard for the well-being of children heading to school.
“What about the kids?” he said. “They don’t know that.”
But 15 yards away from the stop, Tucker told NBC12, there is a box that says “Solar Intellishock.” That, he said, counts as “a sign” warning the children to stay away if they don’t want to be shocked.
According to ABC13, police started receiving calls from parents about the fence, which sat less than a foot away from where the children congregate in the morning as they wait for a ride to school. One parent complained that the fence is “going to let the kids get electrocuted.”
Eventually, Tucker took down the fence because Henrico County ruled it was placed on county property, WTVR reported. The homeowner said he thinks “the message has gotten across” — and that he might not put the fence back up if the littering stops.
