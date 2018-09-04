Someone donated a gold necklace covered with 176 diamonds to a NC Goodwill – on purpose

Someone donated a gold necklace covered in diamonds to a North Carolina Goodwill — on purpose.

The 17-inch, “18-karat white gold scalloped collar necklace” has 176 about 1-millimeter round diamonds for a total carat weight of .88, according to the Goodwill auction listing for the necklace.

Its appraised value is $6,480 and the necklace has been tested for authenticity, according to the listing.

The necklace was donated on purpose to the Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, also known as the Triad Goodwill in Greensboro, by a Greensboro resident, according to a news release, as first reported by Fox8 and WFMY.

The necklace is being sold “as is” since it shows “light signs of wear” and its clasp is “slightly bent” and needs to be repaired, according to the listing.

As of Tuesday evening, there were four bids on the necklace and the price was $5,002.01. The auction ends on Sept. 6.

“Greensboro is filled with very charitable donors and we are fortunate to have received this gift,” Celeste MacMurdo, vice president of retail operations for the Triad Goodwill, said in the release, as reported by Fox8 and WFMY. “Putting the necklace up for bid through our e-commerce store, shopgoodwill.com/Greensboro, gives more people the opportunity the see the necklace and, as a result, have an opportunity to bid on it.”

This isn’t the first time a strange donation showed up at a North Carolina Goodwill.

Last year, a spice container full of a gray powder with the label “Dad’s ashes” showed up among donations at a Thomasville Goodwill. The ashes were eventually claimed by the family.

A woman also had her wedding dress mistakenly donated to a Durham Goodwill last year, and her search for it went viral. The dress was eventually returned.

For more information, or to bid on the necklace, go to www.shopgoodwill.com/Item/56989326.

This story includes information previously reported by Abbie Bennett and Chris Cioffi for The News & Observer.