George W. Bush: John McCain ‘could not abide bigots and swaggering despots’

In George W. Bush’s eulogy of U.S. Sen. John McCain, the 43rd president of the United States called the political opponent who became his friend “a troublesome plebe ‘til the end.”
It was a reference to McCain’s underdog mentality in his political career, but also to his years of service in the U.S. Navy.
But it was another line that made ears around the nation perk.
Bush said McCain “could not abide bigots and swaggering despots,” during his 10-minute tribute, before the man who beat McCain for the Republican nomination for the presidency in 2000 hugged the late McCain’s wife Cindy and shook the hand of the next speaker, former President Barack Obama.
Bush did not mention anyone by name in the reference to bigots and despots, but social media users watching the funeral filled in the blanks.
