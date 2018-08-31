Bear attacks cage after brief capture in Montana

Grizzly bear biologists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks captured two adult male grizzly bears in Northwest Montana in August 2018. The bears were then re-released without being drugged or handled, but one had quite the reaction.
By
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said it was investigating the death of Jason Boek, who was shot in a confrontation with an Uber driver on August 28. Police released dashcam video from the car of Uber driver Robert Westlake.

After stopping medical treatment for his brain cancer, John McCain, six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died {in his home} at age 81. The senator and former Navy pilot would have turned 82 next week.

The cameras on the International Space Station captured stunning views of Hurricane Lane on August 22, as the powerful storm closed in on Hawaii. Residents of Hawaii were preparing for the effects of the storm, although its track was still uncertain.

A police helicopter crashed during takeoff, seriously injuring the pilot, near Little Rock, Arkansas, during a maintenance check on August 16. Police said that they were testing new equipment in the helicopter when wind knocked it off its platform.

