Olympia boy, 6, was not injured in a fight with bullies, police say

A 6-year-old Olympia boy who claimed he was seriously injured in a fight defending a friend was actually hurt in a fall, according to Olympia police.
Police determined Thursday that the boy fell at his apartment on Aug. 22, possibly from a window.
Lt. Sam Costello said his mother came home last Wednesday and found her son with serious injuries, including a broken arm. He told her he had defended a friend who was being bullied and was injured in a fight. He was later treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to Komonews.com.
“There are no suspects of any age,” Olympia police said in a news release Thursday.
No charges will be filed because police think the mother believed her son and did not make up the story.
The story was widely reported and generated thousands in donations to a GoFundMe account that has since been taken down, Costello said.
At one point more than $12,000 had been raised. Before the account was taken down, the total amount raised had “grown exponentially,” Costello said.
Although charges are not being filed, “appropriate social services have been notified to ensure the continued welfare of the child involved,” a news release reads.
Comments