Who is David Katz, the Jacksonville mass shooter?

Police have identified the suspected gunman in Sunday’s mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida.

During an evening press conference, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that 24-year-old David Katz is believed to have opened fire at a football video game tournament at The Landing in downtown Jacksonville.

SHARE COPY LINK A mass shooting at a Jacksonville, Fla., video game tournament has killed at least four people and wounded others, according to officials.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Officials said Katz turned the gun on himself after firing several rounds of bullets, killing at least two people and injuring more than a dozen others. Police said the death toll may climb.

Katz is believed to be from Baltimore, Maryland, and police say he may have stayed at a North Florida hotel overnight.

Congrats to David Katz, the Madden 17 Bills Championship winner!



Thanks for following along, Bills fans. https://t.co/YHJHzlFElc pic.twitter.com/incdEhLxkT — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) February 27, 2017

SHARE COPY LINK Four people are dead, including the shooter, and 11 are wounded after gunshots rang out at a video game tournament in Jacksonville Sunday morning, reports say.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.