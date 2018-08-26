4 dead, 11 shot in mass shooting at Florida video game tournament, reports say

Four people are dead and 11 wounded after a shooting Sunday morning at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, according to reports.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said “one suspect is dead at the scene” and that it’s unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted.”

Read More undefined

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The shooting happened at Jacksonville Landing, a waterfront shopping and dining complex, in downtown Jacksonville. The department said it can’t “stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away.”





Police are urging people who are hiding inside the venue to call 911 so they can send units in.

“We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing,” the Sheriff’s department posted on Twitter. “We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out.”

CNN reports that the Madden 19 Tournament was going on at the time of the gunfire.

Four people were killed and 11 wounded, News4Jax reported. The Sheriff’s department confirmed that there were multiple fatalities at the complex but did not specify the number of dead.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

On Friday, several shootings outside high school games across three states left two people dead and at least three injured, according to ABC News.