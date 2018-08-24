Democrats dig for interpreter notes, policy directives on Trump-Putin summit

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pauses as he testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as lawmakers demand specifics from him on President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Helsinki last week, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Pompeo says he has personally told top Russian officials that there will be “severe consequences” for any interference in U.S. elections or the American democratic process. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) J. Scott Applewhite AP