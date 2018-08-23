Miami boat owner fatally attacks panhandler

Hivo Gonzalez is accused of fatally attacking a homeless man at a Miami gas station in June. Newly released surveillance video is key evidence in the case against him.
The view of Hurricane Lane from the Space Station

The cameras on the International Space Station captured stunning views of Hurricane Lane on August 22, as the powerful storm closed in on Hawaii. Residents of Hawaii were preparing for the effects of the storm, although its track was still uncertain.

Police helicopter crashes during takeoff in Arkansas

A police helicopter crashed during takeoff, seriously injuring the pilot, near Little Rock, Arkansas, during a maintenance check on August 16. Police said that they were testing new equipment in the helicopter when wind knocked it off its platform.