Donation jar had $600 for child who’d been shot dead. She decided she needed it more, cops say

While the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office collected suspects in the shooting death of 7-year-old Heydi Rivas-Villanueva this week, a local restaurant collected donations for Heydi’s family.
Surveillance video caught a woman helping herself to Tapatio Restaurant’s donation jar Friday night. On Saturday, deputies arrested Tammy Crews and said the 46-year-old admitted to stealing the donation jar with $600.
A Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office said Crews, “admitted that she took the donation jar and used the money to support her crack cocaine addiction.”
The Sheriff’s Office posted a video of the theft to its social media accounts Saturday. By that afternoon, they received a tip that Crews was the woman in the video. An officer crossed her path just four blocks from Tapatio Restaurant, the Sheriff’s Office said. When she mentioned she had a crack pipe, she was detained. Soon after, officers said, Crews admitted to the jar theft.
She was booked into jail on charges of grand theft and drug paraphernalia possession. Bond was set at $10,000.
7-year-old Heydi was shot Aug. 11 in a parked car near Tapatio when a gunfight broke out on either side of the vehicle. Three people have been arrested in connection with that shooting.
