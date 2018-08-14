Man forgot about the class ring he lost in the ’70s — until he got a Facebook message

After Glenn Pelrine lost his class ring while waterskiing on a Massachusetts pond in 1973, the 70-year-old said he eventually stopped thinking about the missing jewelry.
“It was such a long, long time ago when I lost it,” Pelrine told The Patriot Ledger. “I’d forgotten about it.”
That is, until he received a Facebook message from a woman named Maria Mignosa, Pelrine told CBS Boston. Mignosa’s boyfriend Carl Reed had found the ring while using a metal detector, and she reached out to Pelrine after finding his name etched on the inside of the gold ring.
It was a surprising moment for Pelrine.
“I was a little bit shocked after 45 years of not having it to have it all of a sudden just show up,” he told WHDH.
The man told The Boston Globe that the ring fell off his finger while waterskiing on a pond. Pelrine said he lost grip of a tow rope, which in turn knocked the ring off his finger and into water below. He gave up looking for it after an hour of searching the pond.
Forty-five years later, Reed exclaimed that he “found gold” while searching through the same pond with his metal detector, according to The Patriot Ledger. Mignosa, who works at a jewelers, noticed the 10-karat gold ring had a stone and said “Franklin Institute.”
She cleaned the ring, and reached out to Pelrine on Facebook after his engraving on it became clear, The Patriot Ledger reported.
But that’s not all: Mignosa also resized Pelrine’s ring after it didn’t fit his finger at first, according to The Boston Globe. He said the ring appears like it “just came out of the box yesterday.”
He told CBS Boston that he could barely wait to get that ring back on his finger.
“I got to the point where I was starting to get excited about having this ring back,” Pelrine said. “I was almost like a kid at Christmastime.”
To pay back the good deed, Pelrine said he and his wife gave the couple some chocolates from the shop they own, according to WHDH.
For her part, Mignosa told The Patriot Ledger that the whole situation has left her dumbstruck.
“To find out it was in the water 45 years, and to reconnect it with the owner, it’s amazing,” she said. “What are the chances?”
Comments