Campaign started to create COVID-19 memorial in Kentucky

A campaign has been started to raise funds for a permanent memorial on the state Capitol grounds to honor Kentuckians who died from COVID-19, Gov Andy Beshear said.

The governor announced the memorial fund Monday, the same day Kentucky's death toll from the pandemic surpassed 5,000 people.

“This memorial is an opportunity for willing Kentuckians to help honor the memory of those who died because of this virus as well as honor the sacrifices made by all Kentuckians during this terrible pandemic,” Beshear said.

Contributions can be made in the name of a lost loved one or friend or in the name of someone who sacrificed and stepped up during the pandemic.

Beshear first announced plans for the memorial during a ceremony on March 6, a year after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Kentucky.

A website will accept donations and provide information about how to make a tax-deductible donation. The website is: https://teamkycovidmemorial.ky.gov