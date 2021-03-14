Health & Medicine

Texas health department reports virus increase of 4,638

The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas

The number of newly confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases in Texas rose by 4,638 on Saturday, down from a one-day increase of 6,078 reported Friday, according to the state health department.

The department reported a total of more than 2.7 million total cases since the pandemic began and 45,474 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, 156 more than Friday.

That state's death toll is the third highest in the country, trailing California's and New York's, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The seven-day rolling averages of both new cases and deaths in Texas have declined during the past two weeks, according to the Johns Hopkins data. The average number of new cases dropped from 7,964 daily on Feb. 25 to 4,648 on March 11 while the average number of deaths fell from 220.6 to 168.9 per day during the same time period.

The health department reported that more than 7.9 million Texans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

  Comments  

Business

Rural South Carolina hospital loses $8 million in pandemic

March 14, 2021 10:17 AM

Health & Medicine

A year into pandemic, Bama Tracker founder pondering future

March 14, 2021 10:13 AM

Health & Medicine

Residents face evictions after living for decades at park

March 14, 2021 10:13 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service