No. 12 OSU ousts No. 2 Baylor in Big 12 Tournament semis

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard questions a call in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. Howard was later ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP

Cade Cunningham scored 25 points, Avery Anderson III added 20 and No. 12 Oklahoma State was nearly perfect from the foul line down the stretch in beating second-ranked Baylor 83-74 on Friday night in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals.

Rondel Walker also had 11 points for the No. 5 seed Cowboys (20-7), who will play No. 13 Texas for the title Saturday night.

The third-seeded Longhorns advanced earlier Friday when their semifinal against No. 11 Kansas was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test that forced the Jayhawks to withdraw from the tournament. While the Cowboys have two Big 12 tourney titles to their credit, Texas has never won the event in six appearances in the finals.

MaCio Teague scored 17 points and Jared Butler had 16 for the top-seeded Bears (22-2), who had won 10 of their last 11 against the Cowboys after sweeping them in the regular season.

NO. 3 ILLINOIS 90, RUTGERS 68

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points and Illinois easily beat Rutgers in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Dosunmu shot 8 for 11 from the field, 7 of 9 from the line and added six assists and five rebounds.

Illinois (21-6) has won 12 of its last 13 games and avenged a regular-season loss to Rutgers to advance to Saturday’s semifinals against No. 5 Iowa.

Ron Harper Jr. scored 21 points and Jacob Young had 13 for the Scarlet Knights (15-11).

NO. 4 MICHIGAN 79, MARYLAND 66

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michigan coach Juwan Howard was ejected midway through the second half after getting into a shouting match with the Maryland bench, and the Wolverines beat the Terrapins to reach the Big Ten semifinals.

Mike Smith scored 18 points and set a Big Ten Tournament record with 15 assists for top-seeded Michigan (20-3). The Wolverines rallied from a 12-point first-half deficit and will face No. 9 Ohio State in Saturday's semifinals.

Michigan swung the game by ending the first half on a 16-2 run and starting the second half on an 11-4 spurt.

But during a timeout with 10:44 to go, Howard walked toward midcourt and shouted toward the Maryland bench. The refs called two technical fouls on Howard and another on Terrapins coach Mark Turgeon, who was not ejected.

Franz Wagner and Eli Brooks each scored 16 points for the league’s regular-season champs.

Eric Ayala scored 19 points and Darryl Morsell added 16 to lead the eighth-seeded Terrapins (16-13).

NO. 5 IOWA 62, WISCONSIN 57

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Luka Garza scored 24 points, Joe Wieskamp made two key baskets late and Iowa fended off Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

The third-seeded Hawkeyes (21-7) rallied from a six-point halftime deficit behind Garza. Their all-time leading scorer dominated inside, making 10 of 15 field goals and 4 of 5 free throws.

D’Mitrik Trice led sixth-seeded Wisconsin (17-12) with 19 points.

NO. 6 ALABAMA 85, MISSISSIPPI STATE 48

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 14 points off the bench, Jaden Shackelford had 13 points and Alabama blew out Mississippi State in a Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

The No. 6 Crimson Tide (22-6) will face Tennessee in Saturday’s semifinals.

Playing as the tournament’s top seed for the first time since 2002, the Crimson Tide followed a couple of small early runs before going on a 17-0 surge over five minutes for a 43-13 cushion just before halftime.

Iverson Molinar scored 18 points, Tolu Smith had 11 and Abdul Ado grabbed 11 rebounds for ninth-seeded Mississippi State (15-14).

NO. 7 HOUSTON 77, TULANE 52

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — DeJon Jarreau had his first career triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, helping Houston beat Tulane in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Quentin Grimes scored 15 points and Marcus Sasser added 14 as each connected on four 3-pointers to help the Cougars (22-3) recover from a cold-shooting first half from long range. Houston will play the UCF-Memphis winner in the semifinals Saturday night.

Kevin Cross scored 11 points for the 10th-seeded Green Wave (10-13), who stayed with a Top 10 team into the second half after beating seventh-seeded Tulsa 77-70 in the first round.

NO. 8 ARKANSAS 70, MISSOURI 64

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Reserve JD Notae scored a season-high 27 points, and Arkansas overcame a 10-point deficit to beat Missouri and advance to the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals.

The second-seeded Razorbacks (22-5) won their 12th straight SEC game. They will play either LSU or Ole Miss in the semifinals Saturday, their fourth such berth since 2015.

Justin Smith scored 16 points before fouling out for Arkansas, and Davonte Davis added 11.

Xavier Pinson led Missouri (16-9) with 14 points. Dru Smith added 11 for the Tigers, who have never reached the SEC Tournament semifinals.

NO. 9 OHIO STATE 87, NO. 21 PURDUE 78, OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Seth Towns scored six of his season-high 12 points in overtime, and Ohio State beat Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Duane Washington Jr. scored 20 points for Ohio State (20-8), which led by 18 at halftime.

Trevion Williams finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds and five for Purdue (18-9), which had its five-game winning streak end. Jaden Ivey added 19 points.

NO. 15 FLORIDA STATE 69, NORTH CAROLINA 66

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Polite hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:06 left, and Florida State held off North Carolina 69-66 in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Balsa Koprivica had a career highs of 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the second-seeded Seminoles (16-5), who blew a 13-point lead, then rallied from five down midway through the second half to grind out a tough win that came down to the final seconds.

The Seminoles will face Georgia Tech in the championship game. The Yellow Jackets advanced when their semifinal against No. 16 Virginia was canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Cavaliers program.

Caleb Love scored 13 points to lead the sixth-seeded Tar Heels (18-10).

NO. 17 CREIGHTON 59, UCONN 56

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski made two key baskets in a decisive nine-point run late in the second half and Creighton held UConn without a field goal over the final six minutes to beat the Huskies in the Big East Tournament semifinals.

The second-seeded Bluejays (20-7) will play eighth-seeded Georgetown in the championship game Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Down 53-48 with 5:44 left in the second half, the Bluejays took over behind Zegarowski. The junior guard started a 9-0 run with a driving layup and capped it with a mid-range jumper that put Creighton up 57-53 with 2:35 left.

Zegarowski finished with 13 points and Damien Jefferson led Creighton with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

James Bouknight scored 14 to lead the third-seeded Huskies (15-7).