NC House Republicans pitch changes to emergency laws

Some North Carolina Republican legislators want to change laws that have allowed Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to place severe restrictions upon businesses, schools and activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Republicans scheduled a news conference on Wednesday to talk about their proposal involving the state Emergency Management Act.

Wednesday is the one-year anniversary of Cooper issuing his first executive order related to the coronavirus.

Cooper was sued repeatedly during 2020 for orders that shuttered bars and bowling alleys and limited indoor church service attendance. The governor won most of the court fights and defended his actions in the name of public health. Lawmakers have tried unsuccessfully to overturn portions of Cooper's orders with their own legislation.

State law does require a governor to run some orders past the Council of State. But Cooper's attorneys have said he can act unilaterally when local governments can't respond effectively.