Players Championship marks a year since pandemic halted golf

PGA TOUR

THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Course: TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium). Yardage: Par: 72.

Prize money: $15 million. Winner's share: $2.7 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, noon to 6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy in 2019.

FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau.

Last week: Bryson DeChambeau won the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Notes: The Players marks the one-year anniversary since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down golf for three months. Hideki Matsuyama tied the course record with a 63 before the tournament was canceled. ... The field features 48 of the top 50 in the world, missing Brooks Koepka and Matthew Wolff. ... McIlroy is the defending champion at two tournaments he won in 2019, The Players Championship and the HSBC Champions in Shanghai. ... Bryson DeChambeau has won at least one tournament worldwide in each of the last five years. ... The Players Championship has never had a back-to-back winner since it began in 1974, the only tournament that old without a successful title defense. ... The tournament began in 1974 as the Tournament Players Championship with a total purse of $250,000, which is roughly what a two-way tie for 16th gets paid this year. ... Jason Day (2016), Tiger Woods (2013, 2001) and Greg Norman (1994) were the only players who were No. 1 in the world when they won The Players Championship. ... The Players is the final event before the 64-man field for the Dell Match Play is set for the top 64 players in the world. Among those not yet eligible is Rickie Fowler.

Next week: Honda Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

COMMERCIAL BANK QATAR MASTERS

Site: Doha, Qatar.

Course: Education City GC. Yardage: 7,307. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1.5 million. Winner's share: $250,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-6 a.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay); Saturday-Sunday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay).

Defending champion: Jorge Campillo.

Race to Dubai leader: Tyrrell Hatton.

Last tournament: Collin Morikawa won the WGC-Workday Championship.

Notes: The Qatar Masters was the last event on the European Tour a year ago before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the tour for four months. ... Andy Sullivan, who played in the 2016 Ryder Cup, is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 61. ... The field includes Jazz Janewattanond, who was in contention going into the final round at Bay Hill until he closed with an 84. ... The tournament began in 1998, with Andrew Coltart winning. ... Paul Lawrie won the Qatar Masters 13 years apart, in 1999 and 2012. He played in the Ryder Cup both years. ... This is the first regular European Tour event since the Saudi International that ended Feb. 7.

Next week: Magical Kenya Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Austin Ernst won the Drive On Championship.

Next tournament: Kia Classic on March 25-28.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last tournament: Kevin Sutherland won the Cologuard Classic.

Next tournament: Chubb Classic on April 16-18.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Kevin Sutherland.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

OTHER TOURS

PGA Tour of Australasia: Isuzu Queensland Open, Pelican Waters GC, Pelican Waters, Australia. Defending champion: Anthony Quayle. Online: https://pga.org.au/

Sunshine Tour: Players Championship, Dainfern CC, Midrand, South Africa. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/