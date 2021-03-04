Saint Alphonsus cybersecurity breach may have exposed patients’ personal information

The Saint Alphonsus Health System endured a cyber attack in January, and patients’ personal information may have been accessed, Saint Al’s says.

On Jan. 6, the health system and its parent group, Trinity Health, noticed “unusual activity” linked to an employee email account, according to a news release. Saint Alphonsus later found that the email account was accessed sometime between Jan. 4-6. The account was secured soon after.

Personal information that may have been accessed includes patients’ names, addresses, phone numbers, medical information, billing information and, in some cases, Social Security numbers.

As of Thursday, Saint Alphonsus said it was unable to determine which emails, if any, were accessed during that time frame or if patients’ personal information were within the employee’s email account.

Trinity Health and Saint Alphonsus started notifying individual patients of the potential hack through the mail. They have also notified federal regulatory agencies of the breach, as required by law.

The health system believes the hack is an isolated incident, and as of Thursday, there was no evidence of any misuse of the information within the email account. Saint Alphonsus also said it is taking additional measures, including providing employees with training to avoid future cybersecurity attacks.

Saint Al’s also announced that credit monitoring and call centers are available to any affected patients, though the hospital did not say how long the services would be available.

“Trinity Health and Saint Alphonsus are committed to protecting health information of all our patients through significant investments in a strong security program that includes a dedicated cybersecurity team, 24/7/365 monitoring and testing of security controls,” the news release said.

Saint Alphonsus has two medical centers in Idaho, in Boise and Nampa, as well as two in Baker City and Ontario, Oregon.