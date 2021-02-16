Los Angeles County meets mark to open elementary schools

Falling coronavirus rates are expected to allow elementary schools in Los Angeles County to reopen as early as this week, but that is not expected to immediately happen in the huge Los Angeles Unified School District.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that the county has reached the threshold set by the state for reopening — an adjusted case rate of 25 per 100,000.

“All schools wishing to reopen must submit plans to the County Department of Public Health and the California Department of Public Health certifying that they have implemented a full range of safety measures to permit a safe reopening,” the statement said.

Schools were informed of the development in an emailed letter, the department said.

County public health director Barbara Ferrer called it a “pathway forward” for schools, who will have the ultimate decision on whether to reopen or not.

“This is a steep hill to climb,” Ferrer said. “There’s nothing easy about making the modifications that are required for the reopening — from making sure that everyone is always fully masked to making sure that you’ve got these stable cohorts that aren’t mixing.”

Los Angeles Unified, the nation's second largest school district, remains in negotiations with teachers on reopening.

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner has said the district is physically prepared for reopening, with the proper health practices and protocols already in place.

Beutner said last week that the district has done everything that federal Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines require for a safe school environment and has gone beyond that by implementing a comprehensive school-based COVID-19 testing program.

Getting California students back into classrooms has become a pressing political issue for Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The governor unveiled a $2 billion school reopening plan in late December that was widely criticized by school superintendents and unions, along with lawmakers who need to green-light the funding.

The plan would have rewarded elementary schools that resumed in-person instruction with extra funding for COVID-19 testing and other safety measures. Critics — including Los Angeles Unified and other large districts — said it set unrealistic rules and timelines.

Newsom is negotiating a new and revised reopening plan with legislators and educators that he says is close to being finalized but has not said when it will be announced.

He said Tuesday he was proud to find the state’s guidance on reopening schools were aligned in many ways with the Biden administration’s guidelines. But the Democratic governor acknowledged difficult conversations are ongoing with lawmakers on this topic even as they make progress in other areas, including economic relief.

“On schools we still have more work to do, but we are committed to resolve that shortly, get our youngest kids, our youngest cohorts safely back in school,” he said.

Vaccinations have been a key stumbling block. Labor unions say teachers need vaccines before returning to classrooms and Newsom says that’s unrealistic if the goal is to get kids back in classrooms for this academic year. Newsom points to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance saying that in-person schooling can resume safely with masks, social distancing and other strategies, and that the vaccination of teachers, while important, is not a prerequisite for reopening.

Los Angeles County reported Monday that the daily test positivity rate was 5.2%, down 64% from Jan. 15, when the rate was 14.3%. Since then, COVID-19 hospitalizations have also fallen 60%.

California's seven-day positivity rate was down to 3.7% and the daily number of new coronavirus cases was below 6,500, far below the peak on Dec. 15 of more than 53,000, the state health agency reported Monday.