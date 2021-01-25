Kriechmayr edges Odermatt to win super-G in Kitzbühel

France's Alexis Pinturault competes during an alpine ski, men's World Cup Super-G, in Kitzbuehel, Austria, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) AP

Austrian skier Vincent Kriechmayr bounced back from two disappointing results in downhill over the weekend to win a men’s World Cup super-G on Monday.

Kriechmayr didn’t have a clean run but he charged all the way down the Streifalm course to edge Marco Odermatt of Switzerland by 0.12 seconds.

Kriechmayr posted the fastest time in the final downhill training on Thursday but failed to replicate the same speed in the races. He finished ninth on Friday and 17th on Sunday in the two downhills, which were both won by Beat Feuz of Switzerland.

Feuz was more than 2.3 seconds off the lead in Monday’s race when he missed a gate.

With the race rescheduled from Sunday, temperatures were significantly lower than in previous days, making for an icier surface full of bumps. Kriechmayr mastered the difficult conditions for his seventh career victory, but first of the season.

The result sent him to the top of the discipline standings, overtaking Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Mauro Caviezel, who are both out with injuries.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle, another super-G winner this season, was missing. The American sustained a minor neck fracture in a downhill crash on Friday.

Kriechmayr trailed Caviezel by three points in the standings last year when the season was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Austrian teammate Matthias Mayer placed third on Monday, 0.55 off the lead, for his third podium in four days. Christof Innerhofer trailed Mayer by four-hundredths of a second as the Italian finished fourth, just behind the Austrian for a second straight day.

Alexis Pinturault, who sat out the two downhills this weekend, skied into 11th position to strengthen his lead in the overall standings.

Kjetil Jansud, who won the race last year, continued his rough season by failing to finish his run. The Norwegian misjudged a jump and lacked direction to make a gate shortly afterward. Over the weekend, he placed 18th and 26th in the downhills.

Dominik Paris lost hope of another strong result a few seconds into his run. The Italian, who has won four races in Kitzbühel in the past, slid away in a sharp right turn. He avoided falling with his hand in the snow but was slowed and finished more than two seconds off the lead.

Nils Allègre had an awkward crash that sent him through two rows of safety nets, but the Frenchman got up and seemed unhurt.

A few lower-ranked skiers had still to start their runs.