Bucks hold off Mavericks 112-109 for 4th straight victory

Giannis Antetokounmpo overcame poor free-throw shooting to score 31 points, Khris Middleton hit two late 3-pointers and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Dallas Mavericks 112-109 on Friday night.

The Bucks improved to 9-4, winning their fourth straight and snapping the Mavericks’ winning streak at four.

Both teams wasted plenty of opportunities from the foul line. The Bucks were 12 of 25 on free throws, with Antetokounmpo going 1 of 10. Dallas was 6 of 13.

Middleton scored 25 points for the Bucks.

Luka Doncic had 28 points and 13 assists for Dallas, and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 22 points.

CELTICS 124, MAGIC 97

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 21 points and eight assists, Semi Ojeleye added 18 points and Boston rolled past Orlando in the Celtics' return following a virus-related week-long hiatus.

Jeff Teague had 17 points, and rookie Payton Pritchard added 16 points to help Boston post its fifth straight victory.

Boston returned after having three games postponed due to players testing positive for the coronavirus and others being ruled out because contact tracing showed that they could have been exposed to it.

Aaron Gordon had 17 points for Orlando. The Magic have lost four straight.

THUNDER 127, BULLS 125, OT

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 33 points to help Oklahoma City beat Chicago and former Thunder coach Billy Donovan in overtime.

Oklahoma City rallied from 22 points down in the second half. Zach LaVine, who led the Bulls with 35 points, could have won it in overtime but he missed a deep, off-balance 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

Lu Dort scored 21 points for the Thunder. They won for the first time at home this season.

Coby White had 22 points for the Bulls. They’ve lost four straight.

CAVALIERS 106, KNICKS 103

CLEVELAND (AP) — Andre Drummond tied his career high with 33 points and grabbed 23 rebounds, and Cedi Osman scored 25 points in Cleveland's victory over New York.

Drummond had the Cavaliers’ first 30-20 game since Carlos Boozer had 32 points and 20 rebounds against Seattle on Jan. 20, 2004. He also had three assists, two blocks and two steals to help Cleveland snap a three-game losing streak.

Julius Randle had 28 points and six assists, rookie Immanuel Quigley scored a season-high 23 points and R.J. Barrett had 20 points for New York. The Knicks have lost five in a row.

JAZZ 116, HAWKS 92

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell made six 3-pointers on his way to 26 points and Utah used a 21-0 second-half run to power past Atlanta.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 17 points, Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Jordan Clarkson scored all 16 of his points in the second half to boost the Jazz to their fourth straight victory.

Cam Reddish scored 20 points for Atlanta, and Clint Capela had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Trae Young was held to four points on 1-for-11 shooting with seven assists as the Hawks dropped their fifth game in the last six.