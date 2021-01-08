Thursday’s Sports In Brief

NFL

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield hasn’t thrown a football in four days. The Browns haven’t practiced this week.

Cleveland’s return to the NFL playoffs feels cursed.

For the second straight day, the team’s headquarters and training facility stayed closed due to a COVID-19 flare-up that has knocked coach Kevin Stefanski out of Sunday night’s game in Pittsburgh and wreaked havoc on the Browns’ preparations.

There seemed to be a possibility the wild-card game could be moved back after Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, told NFL Network “there was some spread from one individual to another” among the Browns.

However, a league spokesman said Thursday there “is no change to the status of the game” at Heinz Field.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed a pair of offensive coordinators, Nathaniel Hackett of the Green Bay Packers and Joe Brady of the Carolina Panthers, for their head coaching job.

The Falcons conducted a virtual interview with Hackett on Thursday, one day after meeting virtually with Brady.

The 41-year-old Hackett has been with the Packers since 2019 on the staff of former Falcons assistant Matt LaFleur, after previously serving as offensive coordinator for Buffalo and Jacksonville.

The son of former NFL and college coach Paul Hackett received a lofty endorsement from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, one of the leading contenders for the MVP award.

BASEBALL

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians dealt four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets, who have a new owner willing to spend at baseball’s highest levels in order to get his franchise back on top.

The cash-strapped Indians sent Lindor and Carrasco to the Mets on Thursday for young infielders Andrés Giménez and Amed Rosario, and two minor league prospects: right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene. It’s a move Cleveland hopes can keep it competitive and capable of ending baseball’s longest title drought.

NBA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two nights after beating the Clippers to snap a four-game losing streak, the San Antonio Spurs picked up another win at Staples Center on Thursday, this time defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 118-109.

LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with a season-high 28 points and was one of five in double figures. Demar DeRozan added 19 points and eight assists. The Spurs were 16 of 35 on 3-pointers after making 20 from beyond the arc against the Clippers.

LeBron James scored 27 points and Anthony Davis added 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has hired Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown to lead its defense under new coach Jedd Fisch.

Nicknamed “Dr. Blitz,” Brown heads to the desert after five seasons under Jim Harbaugh.

“Don Brown has coordinated the most elite defenses in all of college football, year in and year out, and today Wildcat Nation, we get to introduce him to you as our new defensive coordinator,” Fisch said in a statement on Thursday.

Brown has coached nearly 45 years and is a five-time nominee — a finalist in 2016 — for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach. He also served as defensive coordinator at Boston College (2013-15), UConn (2011-12) and Maryland (2009).

GOLF

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Defending champion Justin Thomas began the new year with an 8-under 65, a share of the lead with Harris English and no bogeys on his card at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Austin Johnson, the brother of the Masters champion, stepped on Thomas’ ball during what appeared to be a hopeless search in the knee-high native grass right of the 13th fairway at Kapalua. That allowed Thomas to hack out sideways, get onto the green and hole a par putt from just inside 40 feet.

It was an ideal start in so many ways, and that includes the setting. A burst of rain early gave way to a gorgeous afternoon on the western edge of Maui with moderate wind.

Half of the 42-man field shot in the 60s on the Plantation Course.

The tournament features more than just PGA Tour winners for the first time. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down golf for three months, the field includes anyone who made it to the Tour Championship.