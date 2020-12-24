Associated Press poll: Top stories of 2020 in Kentucky

Top stories of 2020 in Kentucky, ranked in order, based on the annual Associated Press poll of editors, news directors and reporters:

1. CORONAVIRUS: Kentucky is slammed by the coronavirus pandemic, with waves of surging cases and deaths that cause widespread disruptions for schools and the economy.

2. BREONNA TAYLOR: The shooting death of Breonna Taylor makes the Louisville woman a national symbol in protests demanding justice for the killings of Black people by police.

3. BREONNA TAYLOR-GRAND JURY: A grand jury decides not to charge any of the police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor. Instead, one officer was charged with shooting into a neighboring home.

4. CORONAVIRUS-LEGAL BATTLES: Kentucky’s Supreme Court upholds the governor’s authority to issue restrictions on businesses and individuals to try to curb COVID-19, settling a legal battle between the governor and the state’s attorney general.

5. CORONAVIRUS-PROTESTS: Gov. Andy Beshear is hanged in effigy by armed protesters during a demonstration fueled by coronavirus restrictions.

6. ELECTION: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wins a seventh term, headlining a dominant performance up and down the ballot by Republicans in the November election.

7. PROTEST DEATH: A barbecue stand operator is fatally shot during a night of protests in Louisville.

8. HEALTH CARE: Gov. Andy Beshear relaunches a state-run web portal that will allow Kentuckians to request health coverage and other government support.

9. DERBY DELAYED: The coronavirus disrupts America’s most famous horse race, as the Kentucky Derby is run in September before empty grandstands at Churchill Downs.

10. STATUE REMOVED: A statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis is removed from the Kentucky Capitol.