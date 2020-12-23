Idaho Statesman Logo
Mother, daughter, teachers at same school, die from COVID-19

By Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

A mother and daughter who both taught at a Florida nursery school died within days of each other from COVID-19 complications.

Marilyn Foshee, 81, and her daughter, Julie Foshee-Knowell, 44, were believed to have contracted the virus during the Thanksgiving break and they never returned to the nursery school at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, according to The Florida Times-Union.

Foshee-Knowell, the academy's preschool director, died over the weekend. Her mother died a few days earlier.

Earlier this month, Elizabeth Toro, a 52-year-old teacher along Florida's Space Coast died from COVID-19 related complications less than 24 hours after her mother, Maria Morales, succumbed to the virus at the same hospital. It wasn't clear how the women contracted the virus.

