UC San Diego’s Division I debut halted by virus concerns

The Associated Press

LA JOLLA, Calif.

UC San Diego women's basketball team will have to wait before it can play its first game as a Division I program.

The Tritons' game on Monday against California Baptist was canceled at halftime due to coronavirus testing concerns. Prior to the cancellation, the Tritons led 28-25.

Because the game didn't reach the 30-minute mark, it didn't qualify as official.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that a Cal Baptist player had a false positive test last week, but had received two subsequent negative results. One of those tests was a PCR (nasal swab) test and the other a rapid antigen test. The Big West requires both tests be PCR.

The player was given a PCR test. However, results weren’t immediately available and the game was canceled, the Union-Tribune reported.

Jenny Stephens of the UCSD sports information office confirmed the newspapers's account to The Associated Press.

UCSD's next “first” game as a Division I program will be on Jan. 1, against Cal Poly.

