7-time F1 champion Hamilton wins BBC’s top sports prize

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain in action during the Formula One race at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec.13, 2020. (Hamad Mohammed, Pool via AP) AP

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton capped another successful year by claiming the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year prize on Sunday.

The 35-year-old driver, who last month equaled Michael Schumacher’s record of seven F1 titles, overcame Jordan Henderson and Hollie Doyle to win the British broadcaster’s prestigious prize in a public vote.

Hamilton has been a vocal advocate in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, and said he now has “something different” driving him.

Hamilton also won the BBC prize in 2014.

England midfielder Henderson led Liverpool to its first Premier League title in 30 years. Liverpool is atop the league heading into the busy Christmas period. Henderson was also praised for his role in the #PlayersTogether campaign, which raised funds for National Health Service charities during the coronavirus pandemic.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Doyle broke her own record for the most victories in a calendar year by a female jockey before enjoying a Champions Day double at Ascot — including her first Group One aboard Glen Shiel in the British Champions Sprint.

The other three members of the six-person shortlist were boxer Tyson Fury, snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan and cricketer Stuart Broad.

Marcus Rashford’s efforts off the field were recognized with a special award.

The England and Manchester United soccer player led a campaign to provide free school meals for vulnerable children during the spring lockdown, and continues to work on projects to tackle child hunger.