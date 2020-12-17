Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Health & Medicine

Sun Belt football championship game canceled

The Associated Press

CONWAY, S.C.

The Sun Belt Conference football championship game Saturday between No. 9 Coastal Carolina and No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette was canceled Thursday because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina program.

An entire position group would have been unavailable to play because of contact tracing.

Both schools were in line for a New Year’s Six bowl spot with a victory.

Coastal Carolina (11-0, 8-0, No. 12 CFP) is the conference’s first top 10 team. It was set to host the title game.

Louisiana-Lafayette is 9-1 overall, 7-1 in the Sun Belt and No. 19 in the CFP.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service