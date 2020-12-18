Idaho Statesman Logo
Correction: Red Sox-Cora story

By JIMMY GOLEN The Associated Press

FILE- In this Oct. 21, 2018, file photo, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora speaks to media during a baseball work out at Fenway Park in Boston, as they prepare for the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Red Sox rehired Cora as manager Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, less than a year after letting him go because of his role in the Houston Astros cheating scandal. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, FIle) Elise Amendola AP
BOSTON

In a story on Dec. 17, 2020, about the Boston Red Sox, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Andrew Benintendi was the 2017 AL rookie of the year. He was the runner-up.

