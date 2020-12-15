Embed-Virus Outbreak-COVID 2020 Atlas, ADVISORY

Health & Medicine
VIRUS OUTBREAK-COVID 2020 ATLAS — The virus that first emerged a year ago in Wuhan, China, swept across the world in 2020, leaving havoc in its wake. On every continent, households have felt its devastation. But each nation has its own story of how it coped. The following charts assess how the 13 countries have weathered the pandemic — and where the case counts of those nations stand on the cusp of year two of the contagion. These charts automatically update on a daily basis. Source: Johns Hopkins University. Charts and introductory video loop pair with Virus Outbreak-COVID 2020 Atlas.
BRAZIL
CHINA
GERMANY
INDIA
IRAN
ISRAEL
ITALY
JAPAN
KENYA
PERU
SOUTH AFRICA
SPAIN
UNITED STATES
INTRODUCTORY VIDEO LOOP
A video loop showcasing powerful photos from across the world set against a COVID-19 death count. Click for a preview.
