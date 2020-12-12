Toys overload prosecutor who trades for community service

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a bright side in one South Carolina prosecutor's office.

The 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office allows people to donate toys to needy children to make up community service hours. Donating $30 in toys equals five hours of service, Solicitor David Stumbo said.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic made it harder to perform community service this year, the solicitor's toy drive has been one of the biggest in years, Stumbo said in a statement.

“I can’t think of any other single function in my office that so perfectly exemplifies our mission of balancing accountability with restorative justice to make our communities safer places to live,” Stumbo said.

The toys filled the office earlier this month before being given to women's shelters, the Salvation Army and specific families with needs.

And Stumbo hopes the people who donate the toys get some benefits too.

“These participants in our diversion programs get to experience the true joy of giving back in a community while gaining the valuable second chance of keeping their criminal record clean," said Stumbo, who is the chief prosecutor for Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens and Newberry counties.