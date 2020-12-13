Correction: Federal Executions story

This August 2016 photo provided by the Federal Public Defender for the Western District of Washington shows Brandon Bernard. The Trump administration on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, is poised to begin an unprecedented number of executions in the run-up to Joe Biden's inauguration by putting to death. Bernard, a former Texas street-gang member for a 1999 slaying of a young religious couple from Iowa during which he burned their car with their bodies in the trunk. (Stacey Brownstein/Federal Public Defender for the Western District of Washington via AP) AP

In a story first published on Dec. 9, 2020, about a Dec. 10 federal execution in Terre Haute, Ind., The Associated Press erroneously reported the first name of a former federal prosecutor. She is Angela Moore, not Angel Moore. The AP also erroneously reported she had been one of the prosecutors for Brandon Bernard’s death-penalty trial. She was one of the federal prosecutors who argued against overturning Bernard’s death sentence when he appealed after the trial. Some earlier versions of the story published Dec. 10 also contained the errors.